Wichita City Council recommends settlement with Cowtown shooting victim

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council is recommending the authorization of a $500,000 settlement to a man who was shot at Cowtown in 2020.

City Council will vote on the settlement at its meeting on Tuesday. The shooting victim, then a 24-year-old man, has offered to accept the lump sum payment, and the City of Wichita is inclined to agree because of “uncertainty of an adverse judgment at trial,” according to the meeting agenda.

The shooting happened on Sept. 18, 2020 and involved the apparent accidental discharge of a firearm. The man who was hit was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries despite being shot in the head, face and upper body. The incident happened during a historical reenactment during which the performer, Robert Hartung of Winfield, believed he was shooting blanks.

A police affidavit said Hartung told police that no one checked his guns before the performance and that he loaded his .38 caliber revolver with blanks provided by organizers of the event at Cowtown. A FactFinder 12 investigation shortly after the shooting revealed that adherence to policies could have prevented it.

Hartung pled no contest to aggravated battery and was sentenced in 2022 to three years’ probation.

