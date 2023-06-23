Wichita shooting suspect arrested in Norman, Okla.

Jeremi Mothershed.
Jeremi Mothershed.(Wichita Police Department)
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A suspect in a shooting earlier this month at near 18th and Chautauqua was arrested in Norman, Okla. A social media post from the Wichita Police Department did not specify when the suspect, 45-year-old Jeremi Mothershed of Wichita, was taken into custody.

The shooting happened on June 6 at around 2:50 p.m. When officers reached the scene, they found the victim, a 28-year-old man, bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to his upper leg. Officer applied a tourniquet before the victim was hospitalized in critical condition. Police say the victim was walking in the area when he got into an argument with the suspect, who was driving, before he was shot.

Detectives obtained the suspect’s vehicle tag and found he was driving south toward the Oklahoma border. The Norman Police Department found the vehicle matching a description, a white Audi, and arrested the driver, Mothershed, who had a handgun. He was booked into jail in Norman on unrelated charges.

Wichita police entered the gun into a database and found it matched that of the one used in the shooting. They presented the case to the District Attorney’s office, and Mothershed was charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of aggravated battery. He remains in Oklahoma awaiting extradition to Wichita.

