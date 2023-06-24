1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Salina

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Salina man was seriously injured Friday after his motorcycle was rear-ended near Salina, the Kansas Highway Patrol reports.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Friday near the intersection of E. Shipton Road and N. Ohio Street. 72-year-old Randy Otto of Salina was driving his SUV southbound on Ohio Street when he rear-ended a motorcycle driven by 77-year-old Raymond Aurand of Salina, KHP said.

Aurand was seriously injured in the crash, and was taken to Salina Regional Health Center. Otto was uninjured.

