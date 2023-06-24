Arkansas woman dies after motorcycle crash on I-70

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An Arkansas woman died Thursday after being thrown from a motorcycle on I-70, the Kansas Highway Patrol reports. The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Thursday on I-70 in Saline County.

The driver of the motorcycle, 52-year-old Kevin Pierce of Arkansas, was driving westbound on I-70 when the motorcycle’s back tire blew out, KHP said.

The blowout caused Kevin to lose control of the bike, and it fell over. He and his passenger, 40-year-old Mary Pierce of Arkansas, were thrown from the bike. They landed on the interstate’s center median, KHP said.

Both riders were taken to Salina Regional Health Center. Kevin was seriously injured in the crash. Mary was pronounced dead two hours after the crash.

