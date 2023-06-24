Hot and breezy today, less humidity Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer is here and the heat is on.

Storms Friday night produced a couple tornadoes in far southwest and western Kansas along with 4″ hail near Elkhart, KS. Those storms dissipated through the early morning hours and have left skies sunny across most of Kansas this morning.

Sunshine will dominate the region through the afternoon as a cold front moves through the state. Ahead of this front temperatures will reach the middle to upper 90s with a stout south-to-southwest wind gusting to 30 mph. Behind the front lower relative humidity and a northwest breeze that promises slightly cooler temperatures on Sunday. Skies will remain clear tonight and Sunday. Lows will drop into the 50s and 60s to start Sunday morning, with 80s and low 90s in the forecast Sunday afternoon.

Dry Monday with a slight chance of showers and storms Tuesday. The heat builds Wednesday and Thursday as highs will be near 100 with heat indices reaching 105 between 3 and 6pm. A few storms are possible across western Kansas during the upcoming week with some potential storms begin to affect central Kansas by Friday and Saturday as another weather system moves across the northern Plains.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and breezy. Wind: S/W 15-20. High: 97

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NW/N 5-10. Low: 67

Tomorrow: Sunny, not as humid. Wind: N/NW 15-20. High: 91

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 65

Mon: High: 92 Sunny.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 67 Partly cloudy, isolated shower/storm possible.

Wed: High: 99 Low: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 75 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 73 Partly cloudy, isolated shower/storm possible.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 68 Partly cloudy, isolated shower/storm possible.

