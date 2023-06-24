Less humid; little cooler Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thanks to a weekend cold front, temperatures will drop a bit for the second half of the weekend and the humidity will be noticeably lower too. Rain chances remain at zero for Kansas until the beginning of next week.

Expect a clear sky into Sunday with highs mainly in the mid and upper 80s. North winds could gust to around 20 mph, but shouldn’t be much stronger than that. Drier air will keep the storm chances at bay.

Look for another warm/hot day on Monday with sunshine and winds turning to the east or southeast. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 once again, which is seasonal for late June.

We could see some thunderstorms return to the area but it wouldn’t happen until Tuesday. A few might develop in the morning hours across northern Kansas, but there’s a slightly better chance of some scattered storms into Tuesday evening or overnight. It’s too early to know how much of the state will be impacted by the chance of moisture, but until then, look for dry conditions to stick around.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Sunny, not as humid. Wind: N 10-20. High: 91

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 65

Mon: High: 90 Sunny.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 67 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Wed: High: 99 Low: 71 Becoming mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 98 Low: 73 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 73 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 68 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com