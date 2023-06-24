Montana Republicans report letters with mysterious powder after similar mailings in 2 other states

FILE: The Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont., on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
FILE: The Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont., on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.(Tommy Martino | AP Photo/Tommy Martino)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — Republican lawmakers in Montana are sharing that they received letters with white powder as federal agents investigate mysterious substances similarly mailed to GOP officials in two other states.

In a Friday night tweet, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte said he has received “disturbing” reports of anonymous threats sent to legislators. The Montana attorney general posted on Facebook that the local sheriff’s office collected evidence after his mother, a state representative, opened one letter with a “white powder substance” sent to her home address.

“PLEASE BE CAUTIOUS about opening your mail,” Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in the post directed toward legislators. “If you receive a suspicious package, contact law enforcement immediately.”

Republican officials in Tennessee and Kansas have recently received similar letters. A legislative office building in Nashville temporarily locked down on Thursday after the House Speaker said multiple Republican leaders got mail with “a white powder substance.” The letters included “obvious threats made by a liberal activist specifically targeting Republicans,” according to a House Republican Caucus spokesperson who did not provide further details.

The FBI said Thursday that ongoing lab tests did not indicate any risk to public safety.

About 100 such letters have been sent to lawmakers and public officials across Kansas, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Preliminary tests did not detect any common dangerous toxins and no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Friday afternoon after a shooting and crash near Lincoln and San Pablo in...
Police investigate homicide following crash, shooting in SE Wichita, suspect at-large
Union members lined up outside Spirit AeroSystems on Thursday, one day after voting down the...
Machinists explain opposition to proposed contract from Spirit AeroSystems
FILE - The DEA says it has not yet set a date as to when they will make kratom illegal. (Photo...
Reno County warns for deaths linked to Kratom after recent overdoses
Candles in mourning.
16-year-old killed in single-vehicle SW Kansas crash
Jeremi Mothershed.
Wichita shooting suspect arrested in Norman, Okla.

Latest News

A Phoenix man says his SUV was shot at random when traveling on the highway.
‘Lucky to be alive’: Man says his SUV was shot at random while driving on highway
An Arkansas woman died after she was thrown from a motorcycle in Saline County, the Kansas...
Arkansas woman dies after motorcycle crash on I-70
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Moscow’s mayor asks residents not to use cars or work Monday amid rebellion by mercenary chief
Sunny, breezy and hot
Hot and breezy today, less humidity Sunday