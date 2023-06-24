Severe storms produce tornadoes, large hail in SW Kansas

Shari Wiens shared views of a storm cloud north of Johnson City, in Stanton County, Kan.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dangerous storms that popped up in Colorado and roared into Kansas Friday night dropped at least a couple tornadoes and dumped large hail. This included confirmation of baseball-sized stones in Elkhart.

Several severe thunderstorms impacting an area along Kansas’ border with Colorado and the Oklahoma panhandle, developed rotation and tornado warnings as they intensified. A couple strong storms produced tornadoes that at a couple points, threatened Elkhart in southern Morton County and Ulysses, northeast in Grant County. A stove-pipe tornado prompted an alarm for people in Ulysses to take shelter with about an hour left of daylight. Fortunately, the threat subsided before the storm hit the town of about 3,000 people.

Another confirmed tornado touched down in a remote area north of Johnson City in Stanton County. Storms weakened as the night moved along with warnings dissipating after 10 p.m.

