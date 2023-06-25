1 dead in NW Wichita shooting

Another person is in critical condition following the shooting
One person is dead following a shooting in NW Wichita.
One person is dead following a shooting in NW Wichita.(Source: Pixabay)
By Max Dutton
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A shooting in north west Wichita has left one person dead, and another in extremely critical condition.

The Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed that the shooting happened just after 5 a.m. on Sunday in the 2700 block of N. Parkridge in Wichita.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as soon as more information is available.

