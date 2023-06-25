12 taken to hospital after too much chlorine put in Texas pool, firefighters say

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.
The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - Firefighters say 12 people, including several children, were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to too much chlorine in a west Houston pool.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a lazy river pool at the Club Westside fitness club.

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña said in a tweet that exposure to too much chlorine can provoke asthma, nausea and skin and eye irritation.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Friday afternoon after a shooting and crash near Lincoln and San Pablo in...
UPDATE: Police arrest Wichita man following homicide investigation in SE Wichita
An Arkansas woman died after she was thrown from a motorcycle in Saline County, the Kansas...
Arkansas woman dies after motorcycle crash on I-70
Union members lined up outside Spirit AeroSystems on Thursday, one day after voting down the...
Machinists explain opposition to proposed contract from Spirit AeroSystems
FILE - The DEA says it has not yet set a date as to when they will make kratom illegal. (Photo...
Reno County warns for deaths linked to Kratom after recent overdoses
Candles in mourning.
16-year-old killed in single-vehicle SW Kansas crash

Latest News

FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russian mercenary group revolt against Moscow fizzles but exposes vulnerabilities
Harris marks anniversary of Dobbs decision amid abortion rights rallies
File - Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, July...
One year later, Supreme Court’s abortion decision both scorned and praised
FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on in the first half of the team's spring...
Deion Sanders expects hospital release Sunday, 2 days after surgery for blood clots in his legs