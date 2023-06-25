3 dead, 5 others hospitalized after shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Multiple people were shot, and killed Sunday morning in Kansas City.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. at 57th and Prospect Avenue. On arrival, officers found three shooting victims, all three unresponsive, in a parking lot and on the street just to the south of the intersection. Those three victims, two men and one woman were all declared dead at the scene.

Officers were then advised that a total of five additional shooting victims arrived at various hospitals by private vehicles or ambulance. Those five are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary information indicates there was a large gathering of people in a parking lot at the intersection when the victims were shot.

Detectives and Crime Scene investigators are processing the scene for evidence as well as speaking with any people that remained at the scene to gather more information

Detectives are confident that there are many witnesses to this shooting that would have valuable information. If anyone was in or around the area at this time and saw or heard anything they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

