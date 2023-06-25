Drivers advised to avoid Spirit strike area

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid an area impacted by the ongoing strike at Spirit Aerosystems.

Drivers are asked to avoid:

Oliver from 31st Street South to 47th Street S.

K-15 from 31st Street South to 47th Street S.

The sheriff’s office will notify the public when the area is clear to traffic again.

