Drivers advised to avoid Spirit strike area

Union members lined up outside Spirit AeroSystems on Thursday, one day after voting down the company's "best and final" contract offer.(KWCH)
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid an area impacted by the ongoing strike at Spirit Aerosystems.

Drivers are asked to avoid:

  • Oliver from 31st Street South to 47th Street S.
  • K-15 from 31st Street South to 47th Street S.

The sheriff’s office will notify the public when the area is clear to traffic again.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

