Houston police say 1 killed and 3 wounded after groups exchange gunfire

A shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other...
A shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other young people wounded, police said.(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other young people wounded, police said.

Houston Assistant Police Chief Wyatt Martin said an altercation outside a business led to the shooting after 1 a.m. on West Fuqua Street.

“We do not have a lot of details yet as to the exact motive of the shooting. Apparently, two groups of individuals were shooting at each other,” Martin said at a news conference at the scene.

The deceased victim was a 17-year-old girl who was close to turning 18, Martin said.

Three other victims with non-life-threatening injuries included an 18-year-old woman and two men, ages 18 and 20. The woman was transported to an area hospital by firefighters and the men went to a hospital in private vehicles, Martin said.

There were at least two shooters, based on multiple shell casings found at the scene, Martin said.

“It was a very chaotic scene,” Martin said, urging witnesses to come forward. “We are hoping that someone out there saw something, maybe has evidence. It seems like always people have their cell phones on, they’re filming.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman died after she was thrown from a motorcycle in Saline County, the Kansas...
Arkansas woman dies after motorcycle crash on I-70
One person died Friday afternoon after a shooting and crash near Lincoln and San Pablo in...
UPDATE: Police arrest Wichita man following homicide investigation in SE Wichita
Shari Wiens shared views of a storm cloud north of Johnson City, in Stanton County, Kan.
Severe storms produce tornadoes, large hail in SW Kansas
Machinists union at Spirit vote to strike
Members of machinists union gather to start strike
A Salina man was seriously injured after his motorcycle was rear-ended by an SUV, the Kansas...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Salina

Latest News

FILE - This 2004 photo provided by the Institute for Exploration, Center for Archaeological...
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?
Patrol vehicle with the Hays Police Department
One dead in shooting outside Hays bar
Nice weather today and Monday
Sunny and hot- less humid today
One person is dead following a shooting in NW Wichita.
1 dead in NW Wichita shooting