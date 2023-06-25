Man, woman dead after NW Wichita shooting call

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Sunday afternoon: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed two people are dead in connection with a homicide investigation in the 2700 block of North Parkridge on Sunday.

WPD said officers were dispatched to the scene at 5:21 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located a 47-year-old male and took him into custody. WPD said officers also located a 44-year-old female with an apparent gunshot wound. WPD said the female was found dead on the scene.

WPD said the male who was taken into custody became unresponsive. Sedgwick County EMS was notified and rendered medical aid to the male suspect. WPD said the male suspect was then pronounced dead on the scene.

A shooting in northwest Wichita has left one person dead, and another in extremely critical condition.

The Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed that the shooting happened just after 5 a.m. on Sunday in the 2700 block of N. Parkridge in Wichita.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as soon as more information is available.

