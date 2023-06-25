A nice start to the upcoming week; then hotter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For late June, temperatures won’t be too bad for Kansas as we get ready to start the new week. Average highs are in the low 90s, and much of the state won’t be too far off that mark for Monday.

Lower humidity hangs around for Monday too. Morning temperatures should be in the 60s with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A breezy southeast wind returns to western Kansas for Monday afternoon. Some gusts could approach 25 mph.

Scattered showers may pop up early Tuesday for central and eastern Kansas. Highs will be near 90 in the afternoon, and then a slightly better chance for some scattered storms may be coming Tuesday evening and overnight.

Highs could be near 100 degrees during the middle of the week, especially for central and southern Kansas. Please be prepared for some extreme temperatures for just a couple of days this week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Sunny and dry. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 66

Tue: High: 92 A few AM showers, then partly cloudy. Overnight storms.

Wed: High: 100 Low: 73 Becoming mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 74 Becoming mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 72 Partly cloudy, chance of storms overnight.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com