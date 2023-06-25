One dead in shooting outside Hays bar

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is dead following a shooting outside a Hays bar, according to a post on the Hays Police Department Facebook page.

Hays Police confirmed that the shooting happened in the 1000 block of E. 8th Street. Hays PD received a report at 1:47 a.m. that a male had been shot in the neck.

The gunshot victim was transported to the Hays Medical Center where he later died. The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

There is one person in custody, and there are no other suspects involved.

