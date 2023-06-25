Sunny and hot- less humid today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A nice end to the weekend as a “cold” front moved through Kansas last night. Less humid means it will feel nice compared to Saturday’s hot and sticky weather.

North winds have pushed higher humidity southward into Oklahoma putting Kansas in a more stable and tranquil weather pattern for the next couple of days. Morning lows will be in the 50s and 60s through Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the 80s and low 90s. There is a slight chance of showers and storms for far western Kansas on Monday afternoon/evening, otherwise it will remain dry until late Tuesday.

Tuesday a weather system moves out of the Rockies and may trigger a few more showers and storms across the region. Storms Tuesday will be more numerous during the late evening and overnight period. Dry, but hot and humid weather returns to Kansas Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 90s to near 100. The humid conditions will make it feel like 102-106 for central and eastern Kansas. Another chance of showers and storms come in Friday night and over the weekend. These storm chances will mainly occur during the overnight hours, leaving the days dry and partly cloudy.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and a bit breezy, not as humid. Wind: N 10-20. High: 91

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 65

Tomorrow: Sunny and dry. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 92

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 67

Tue: High: 93 Partly cloudy and breezy; overnight storms.

Wed: High: 99 Low: 73 Becoming mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: High: 98 Low: 75 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 74 Partly cloudy, chance of storms overnight.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 68 Mostly sunny, chance of storms overnight.

