Woman found unresponsive with gunshot wound in Derby

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound Sunday in Derby after an anonymous 911 call led officers to her location, the Derby Police Department said.

The 911 call came in around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, DPD Deputy Chief Brandon Russell said. Officers were dispatched to a shopping center in the 400 block of N. Baltimore Avenue, and upon arrival found an unresponsive white woman in her early 20s in the parking lot. She had been shot in the stomach, Russell said.

The woman was transported to a hospital. Her current condition is unknown, Russell said.

Multiple detectives are working on the case. No arrests have been made.

