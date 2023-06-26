Arkansas City requesting 1/2-cent sales tax hike to improve roads

Sales tax; generic image of money
Sales tax; generic image of money(Live 5)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Arkansas City is advocating for a 1/2-cent sales tax increase to “purchase necessary equipment to demo, replace and maintain” the city’s streets. The sales-tax bump would cover about $900,000 per year, the city said

The city explained that added funds would cover:

  • A key street replacement every year
  • brick maintenance/conversion
  • sidewalks installed where necessary
  • maintaining street safety
  • converting gravel streets into asphalt
  • new street signage, where applicable.

