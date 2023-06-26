Arkansas City requesting 1/2-cent sales tax hike to improve roads
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Arkansas City is advocating for a 1/2-cent sales tax increase to “purchase necessary equipment to demo, replace and maintain” the city’s streets. The sales-tax bump would cover about $900,000 per year, the city said
The city explained that added funds would cover:
- A key street replacement every year
- brick maintenance/conversion
- sidewalks installed where necessary
- maintaining street safety
- converting gravel streets into asphalt
- new street signage, where applicable.
