Juror charged with contempt pleads guilty following deadly-crash murder trial

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said a man charged with contempt at the start of a recent murder trial pleaded guilty. The trial stemmed from a deadly crash nearly two years ago in which a pregnant Wichita woman died from her injuries,

In April, a Sedgwick County judge sentenced 22-year-old Kyle Wissner, of Haysville, with contempt for violating his orders to not discuss the case against Javan Ervin.

“Wissner was on the jury and talked with other jurors about news media coverage of the case,” the district attorney’s office explained.

After hearing from other jurors about Wissner’s actions, the judge found him in contempt and ordered a mistrial.

On June 8, a jury found Ervin, 39, guilty of first-degree murder in the July 2021 crash at Central and Ridge Road that killed Samantha Russell who was 33 weeks pregnant at the time. Doctors were able to save Russell’s baby.

A GoFundMe fundraiser to support Russell’s family raised more than $120,000.

Sentencing for Ervin is set for July 26.

For his role in causing the mistrial that delayed a jury’s ruling in the case, a judge sentenced Wissner to a year of probation with an underlying sentence of 30 days in jai and a $500 fine. Deputy Attorney General Vic Braden said whe nWissner pays the $500 to District Court and court costs, “he will be released from probation and the case will be closed.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com