Kansas granted more than $450 million for broadband infrastructure

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday that Kansas will receive $451.7 million to support broadband infrastructure and ensure access to high-speed internet across the state.

The Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program will provide $42.45 billion to state broadband offices to expand broadband to unserved areas in the U.S.

The Kansas Office of Broadband Development is developing plans for broadband access and digital equity. Data is being collected to better understand broadband needs and to enact those plans.

The office asks Kansans to complete a speed test. To participate, residents should visit broadbandks.com, to take the online speed test. The test only takes a few minutes and can provide data on internet connectivity throughout Kansas.

