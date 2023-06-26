National EMS Memorial Service Moving Honors Procession comes through Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National EMS Memorial Service Moving Honors Procession is an event that pays tribute to the heroes of emergency medical services (EMS). Recognizing the contributions made by EMS professionals, the procession serves as a reminder of their dedication, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to saving lives. This year, the Honors Procession will come through Wichita on Monday July 3. The procession starts at 636 St Francis N at 11am. The ceremony event time will be 11:30am at the Exploration Place.

The Moving Honors Procession serves as a tribute to fallen EMS professionals, bringing together families, friends, colleagues, and the community to honor their sacrifice. It symbolizes the unity of the EMS community and its collective mourning for those who have passed away. The procession also seeks to raise awareness about the challenges faced by EMS providers and the importance of supporting and recognizing their vital role in society.

The Moving Honors Procession takes place in a designated location each year, typically in close proximity to the National EMS Memorial Service. The journey encompasses various elements, including the escort of ambulances, honor guards, bagpipers, and other dignitaries. The procession winds its way through the streets, often accompanied by law enforcement and fire department personnel who join in showing their respect.

The Moving Honors Procession brings together a wide range of participants, including EMS agencies, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, dispatchers, educators, and advocates for EMS personnel. The presence of family members and loved ones of fallen EMS providers adds a deeply personal dimension to the event, highlighting the impact and lasting legacy left by these dedicated individuals.

During the procession, fallen EMS professionals are recognized individually, with their names read aloud as a solemn tribute. This act of remembrance serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by these brave men and women. The emotional impact of the Moving Honors Procession resonates not only with those directly affected but also with the wider community, fostering an appreciation for the selflessness and bravery displayed by EMS providers.

