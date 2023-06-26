Nonprofit donation helps to equip NW Kansas K9 with protective vest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A charitable donation from a nationwide nonprofit has a four-legged member of a northwest Kansas law enforcement department equipped with protective gear. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office said its K9, Zeus, received a bullet-and-stab-protective vest, courtesy of the nonprofit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

“K9 Zeus’ vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Brittany Piccola of Watchung, NJ and embroidered with the sentiment, ‘In honor of Nancy Plis,’” the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheridan County Sheriff Brandon Carver said Plis is a prominent donor for Vested Interest. Since its inception, Vested Interest has provided more than 5,000 vests to K9s in all 50 states, valued at $6.9 million, the organization reported.

Of the more-than 30,000 law enforcement K9s in the U.S., the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, based in Hoxie, has two: Zeus who celebrated his second birthday last week and has been working with Sheriff Carver since he was a puppy, and Roco, a dog a little older than Zeus who joined the department in January.

Sheriff Carver said an effort is underway to equip Roco with a protective vest, as well. Zeus and Roco are certified law enforcement K9s through training they completed in Omaha, Neb., the sheriff said.

Sheriff Carver said he began working with Zeus in public relations efforts with the department when the dog was six months old. He said Zeus had the nose to transition to the enforcement side, helping the department solve drug-related crimes.

