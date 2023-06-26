Out There With 12 Sports: Cornhole making waves as competitive activity

Cornhole
Cornhole(KWCH)
By Brandon Zenner
Published: Jun. 25, 2023
This story is part of a series by the 12 News sports team about athletes and teams who play sports that aren’t mainstream. If you have a sport, team or athlete you think should be featured, contact sports@kwch.com.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Cornhole is America’s pastime when it comes to tailgates and backyard parties, but it’s also become quite a competitive sport nationally.

Thanks to the American Cornhole League and a series of key investors and sponsors, it’s gone from a fun at-home activity to a professional sport with competitors battling for millions of dollars in prize money a year.

Trip Baker, an El Dorado native and Pitt State student, earned the chance to play on ESPN at the collegiate national championships. He’s the No. 2-ranked player in Kansas with hopes of going pro someday.

What started as a leisure activity became a true passion a few years ago.

“Really just throwing in the backyard with my dad. We kinda enjoyed messing around at barbecues and things like that,” Baker said. “Once COVID hit, it’s the only sport that’s on TV, we’re watching, we’re like, ‘Man, we wanna get as good as these guys.’ We start buying the nicer equipment, we go to the tournaments, we end up losing. Then we’re both like, ‘Oh my gosh, we can’t go and ever play that bad again.’ Ever since then, we’ve both kinda been hooked.”

Cornhole is either played 1-on-1 or 2-on-2 with players standing by boards set up 27 feet apart. Each player tosses four bags with one point for a bag that comes to rest on the board and three points for a bag through the hole. Games are played to 21 with cancellation scoring.

“I probably try to get practice in four nights a week whether it’s going out to a week night league in Wichita or El Dorado or sometimes just throwing out in the backyard,” said Baker, who also competed at a tournament in Minnesota this week.

With major momentum behind the ACL, Baker still finds enjoyment in it being a sport anyone can pick up.

“That’s what’s fun about it. Anyone can play and anyone can get good and start winning at the highest level,” Baker said.

