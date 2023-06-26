Spirit AeroSystems 3rd day of strike, how it is impacting economically

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is the 3rd day of the strike at Spirit AeroSystems, contract negotiations continue while the strike is making an impact economically.

The strike impacts supply and demand which has a major impact on the economy. The longer the strike, the more the impact.

While hope is still high for a deal to be reached between the Union and Spirit, a Sedgwick County judge signed an injunction laying out the conduct allowed for the strike.

