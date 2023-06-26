Spirit AeroSystems strike enters third day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday represents the third day of the strike among union members at Spirit AeroSystems.

Negotiations between the company between the company and the union were set to begin over the weekend. The two sides are working with a federal mediator, and both sides say talks are progressing well.

Spirit union workers overwhelmingly rejected the company’s last offer and began the strike at midnight Friday, though Spirit opted to shut down production on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the area surrounding the strike. Drivers are asked to avoid both Oliver and K-15 between 31st and 47th Street South. If that is part of your morning commute, you may want to look for an alternate route.

