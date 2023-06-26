Stray storm chance Tuesday; Weather Alert for midweek heat

Temperatures will start trending back up after Monday
Hottest weather midweek will be central/east
Hottest weather midweek will be central/east(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A big summer surge is headed for Kansas and the chances of hitting 100 degrees are increasing for midweek. We’ve issued a Weather Alert Day for Wednesday and Thursday as central and south central Kansas prepares for the hottest weather so far this summer.

Although there are some rain and storms chances for Kansas, they will be on a limited scale through midweek. A few showers may pop up over central and eastern Kansas early Tuesday. Then another chance of scattered storms will come Tuesday evening, but most areas will likely be missed by the rain. Highs will be back above 90 with gusty southeast winds.

The hottest weather on Wednesday will be focused over central and eastern Kansas. Heat index values will be just slightly higher than the air temperatures but take it easy if working in the heat. Frequent breaks and time in air conditioning is advised.

Cooler weather and some storms will be headed this way Thursday night and Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy late. A few showers just before dawn. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 93.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered evening storms, then partly cloudy overnight. Wind: SE/S 10-15. Low: 73.

Wed: High: 100 Becoming mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 101 Low: 74 Decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 69 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 92 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

