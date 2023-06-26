Suppliers watching closely with strike ongoing outside Spirit AeroSystems

Inside the shop for Glob Engineering, a supplier for Spirit AeroSystems.
By KWCH Staff and Shawn Loging
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Production in the Spirit AeroSystems facility is on hold and suppliers are watching closely as the local machinists union continues to draft a new contract and unionized workers strike for the third day.

As of Monday afternoon, picket lines, so far, have had little impact on aerospace and machine shops that supply Spirit with parts for making airplanes. 12 News reached out to several smaller businesses that supply Spirit. Two had representatives speak on camera. Leaders at those companies have been through strikes at large aerospace facilities and said having a diverse number of companies they supply is what gets through through situations like what’s happening at Spirit, one of Wichita’s largest employers.

Still, the situation is a challenge for suppliers. Spirit AeroSystems is one of its 10 businesses Wichita’s Globe Engineering supplies.

“(We supply) a large variety of parts for them, from fuel lines to hydraulic lines, to firewalls,” said Globe Engineering President and CEO Jeff Teague.

Until the machinists’ strike ends, all the parts Teague pointed out will be sitting in his company’s facility.

“We’re still building parts, we’re just not shipping. “[Spirit AeroSystems] sent a letter telling us ‘no shipments’ after last Thursday,” Teague said.

It’s a similar story at McGinty Machine Company, Inc.

“We have other customers other than Spirit, so we’re going to be working on their parts. And if this strike lasts too much longer, then we’ll start moving their parts up to the top,” said McGinty Machine President and Owner Don McGinty.

The suppliers said what’s key to minimizing the impact of the strike is having contracts to supply many other companies. That’s based on past experience.

“We let Cessna about kill us back in the 70s with being 70% of them and then shutting everything down, and then we couldn’t pay bills,” Teague said. “We learned that less. We don’t let anybody be a very big portion of our business.”

Still, the impact the Spirit strike will have depends on how long it goes.

“Strikes will last for anywhere from two weeks to two months, and the longer they are, the harder it is for everybody,” McGinty said.

