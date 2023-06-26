Father battling cancer seeks help to locate go-karts, trailer stolen outside Wichita restaurant

Clint Gresty said he in his family were eating dinner at Texas Roadhouse in west Wichita. When...
Clint Gresty said he in his family were eating dinner at Texas Roadhouse in west Wichita. When they came outside, their trailer with two-garts inside had be stolen.(Clint Gresty)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A family of go-kart racers from Dodge City is asking for help to find a stolen trailer that held all of their racing equipment.

Clint Gresty said he and his family were on their way home on Sunday when they stopped at the Texas Roadhouse off West Kellogg in Wichita.

Gresty said the trailer was hitched to the family truck and padlocked. But, when the family came outside after eating dinner, the trailer was gone.

“My first reaction was, ‘Oh man, somebody’s parked in our way.’ And then, I looked and I was like, ‘Oh my god, that is our truck and there’s no white trailer attached to it!’”

Gresty said his 14-year-old started racing two years ago and had just won a race in Wellington Saturday night. He said the white 6x12 trailer held all of the family’s racing equipment, including both of their go-karts.

“Two years ago I was diagnosed with kidney cancer. (The) left kidney was completely compromised. They had to remove it. I’m still doing chemo treatments and this cart stuff is like our escape, so we don’t know what we’re going to do,” Gresty said.

But he wants to keep racing with his son.

“The trailer’s not much, all the contents in it is where our whole world is at. Our summers turned into racing. We try to race every weekend for him, keep getting him out in the world,” Gresty said.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family replace the missing equipment.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

UPDATE: Two people dead following a shooting in NW Wichita.
Two dead in NW Wichita shooting
Union members lined up outside Spirit AeroSystems on Thursday, one day after voting down the...
Drivers advised to avoid Spirit strike area
A woman in her 20s was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Sunday in Derby.
Woman found unresponsive with gunshot wound in Derby
Three people died and five others were wounded following a shooting Sunday morning in Kansas...
One in custody after mass shooting in KCMO leaves 3 dead, others wounded
An Arkansas woman died after she was thrown from a motorcycle in Saline County, the Kansas...
Arkansas woman dies after motorcycle crash on I-70

Latest News

What the Tech?
What the Tech? iPhone turns 16
Spirit strike on its 3rd day
Spirit AeroSystems 3rd day of strike, how it is impacting economically
Spirit strike on its 3rd day
Spirit AeroSystems 3rd day of strike
Inside the shop for Glob Engineering, a supplier for Spirit AeroSystems.
Suppliers watching closely with strike ongoing outside Spirit AeroSystems