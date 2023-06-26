Father battling cancer seeks help to locate go-karts, trailer stolen outside Wichita restaurant

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A family of go-kart racers from Dodge City is asking for help to find a stolen trailer that held all of their racing equipment.

Clint Gresty said he and his family were on their way home on Sunday when they stopped at the Texas Roadhouse off West Kellogg in Wichita.

Gresty said the trailer was hitched to the family truck and padlocked. But, when the family came outside after eating dinner, the trailer was gone.

“My first reaction was, ‘Oh man, somebody’s parked in our way.’ And then, I looked and I was like, ‘Oh my god, that is our truck and there’s no white trailer attached to it!’”

Gresty said his 14-year-old started racing two years ago and had just won a race in Wellington Saturday night. He said the white 6x12 trailer held all of the family’s racing equipment, including both of their go-karts.

“Two years ago I was diagnosed with kidney cancer. (The) left kidney was completely compromised. They had to remove it. I’m still doing chemo treatments and this cart stuff is like our escape, so we don’t know what we’re going to do,” Gresty said.

But he wants to keep racing with his son.

“The trailer’s not much, all the contents in it is where our whole world is at. Our summers turned into racing. We try to race every weekend for him, keep getting him out in the world,” Gresty said.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family replace the missing equipment.

