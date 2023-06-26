Triple digits temps headed our way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is a quiet and mild Monday morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 60s. Later today underneath sunny skies, highs will climb into the near normal lower 90s.

As a large and dominant ridge of high pressure takes over this week, aside from the temperature our weather will not change much. Sinking air underneath the ridge allows temperatures to climb higher than normal. Highs in the 90s tomorrow should give way to triple digits on Wednesday. The last time Wichita hit 100 degrees, or higher was September 21, 2022.

As the warmer air overspreads the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, a few showers and storms are possible. However, most areas will remain dry, and severe weather is not expected.

A cold front is coming to Kansas on Friday. Showers and storms are possible to likely late Friday into the night, and behind the front our temperatures will trend back to near normal levels in the lower 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 92.

Tonight: Mostly clear; isolated storms late. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; isolated overnight storms. Wind: SE/S 10-20. High: 93.

Wed: Low: 73. High: 102. Becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Thu: Low: 74. High: 100. Mostly sunny and hot.

Fri: Low: 72. High: 96. Partly cloudy; evening storm chances.

Sat: Low: 69. High: 90. Clearing, cooler, and less humid.

Sun: Low: 66. High: 91. Mostly sunny.

