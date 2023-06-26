Wichita State film about the 1965 Piatt Street plane crash

Wichita State filmmakers explore aftermath, trauma of 1965 plane crash
By KWCH Staff and Kimberly Ketron
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University film makers featured their film about the 1965 Piatt Street plane crash that killed more than a dozen people.

It happened on a Saturday morning January 16, 1965 when the temperatures hovered in the twenties and the wind was a bit gusty.

At 9:34 am, a KC-135 Airforce refueling tanker crashed into a vacant lot at Piatt and 20th streets, with 32,000 gallons of jet fuel and fire being spread in a southwestern direction by the gusts of wind, which left a dozen homes almost instantly destroyed and about 30 people dead.

The crash left a crater 15 feet deep.

There is a memorial to those who died in Piatt Park.

Dr. Kevin Harrison, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Cohen College at Wichita State made the film with Ricard Harris, Executive Director of Wichita GEAR UP, and Kenneth Hawkins, an independent producer. A $7,418 grant from Kansas Humanities Council funded the project.

The documentary is called, “The Silence of Unheard Ghetto Children.”

Harrison stated that the documentary film explores the impact of racism and segregation on the community’s recovery, highlighting the insufficient provision of aid and services to its residents.

