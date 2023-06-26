Wichitan hasn’t missed a Jehovah’s Witness convention in 80 years

Wichita woman Mary Jane Harris hasn't missed a Jehovah's Witness convention in 80 years
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mary Jane Harris looks forward to the Jehovah Witness Conventions each year, and she never misses one. From New York, to London, she has not missed on in 81 years.

Mary met her husband at one of the conventions, and maintains many friends that she has met along the way.

She keeps the tradition important to her family.

