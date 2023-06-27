Air Refueling celebrates 100 years with flyovers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Aerial Refueling, McConnell Air Force Base is organizing a series of flyovers across various locations on June 27.

This event marks the historic achievement of the first-ever aerial refueling mission, which took place on June 27, 1923, led by 1st Lt. Virgil Hine and 1st Lt. Frank W. Seifert.

According to Capt. Paxton Petitpas, the project officer for McConnell’s involvement in Centennial Contact, the initial air refueling mission involved pilots suspending a hose from their aircraft and successfully transferring 75 gallons of fuel. This groundbreaking accomplishment laid the foundation for modern air refueling, which now serves as a vital logistical bridge for the Air Force and a cornerstone of global reach.

The flyover mission will involve McConnell Air Force Base’s 22nd and 931st Air Refueling Wings, with a focus on Kansas, Colorado, and California.

In Kansas, the 931st ARW will execute the mission utilizing a KC-46A Pegasus aircraft from McConnell AFB, accompanied by a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 190th ARW of the Kansas Air National Guard, stationed at Forbes Field in Topeka.

The flight plan will take these aircraft over several landmarks in Kansas:

Lawrence: 10:23 a.m., The University of Kansas, Downtown

Topeka: 10:28 a.m., Capitol Building and Downtown

Manhattan: 10:38 a.m., Kansas State University

Salina: 10:52 a.m., KSU Aviation Campus, Kansas Wesleyan University

Wichita: 11:15 a.m., Wichita State University

Wichita: 11:16 a.m., Downtown and Keeper of the Plains

The 22nd ARW will deploy multiple aircraft over Colorado, performing flyovers above landmarks in Pueblo, Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs and the Air Force Academy.

For Colorado part of this global flyover effort, McConnell will launch a KC-46 and a KC-135 over several landmarks and cities over the Front Range, in the following order:

Pueblo: 12:18 p.m., Pueblo Memorial Airport, Doss Aviation

Colorado Springs: 12:24 p.m., Garden of the Gods and Downtown

Air Force Academy: 12:26 p.m.

Denver: 12:34 p.m., Capitol Building, Coors Stadium, Downtown

Boulder: 12:39 p.m., University of Colorado Boulder

Fort Collins: 12:45 p.m., Colorado State University, Downtown

Times are approximate and can shift due to required airspace clearance. The aircraft are scheduled to fly at about 2,500 feet above ground level.

During this mission, the tankers will perform aerial refueling for two F-16 Fighting Falcons at a higher altitude after completing the flyovers across various locations along the Front Range.

Additionally, one KC-46 from the 22nd ARW will participate in a mission over California.

Over the past century, aerial refueling has had a profound impact on the Air Force’s global reach. It significantly enhances the speed, range, lethality, flexibility, and versatility of combat aircraft, serving as a force multiplier. In addition to their primary function, air refuelers can also support cargo transportation, passenger transport, aeromedical evacuations, and strategic deterrence for the United States.

Air refueling propels our nation’s air power across the skies, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision,” said General Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command. “It embodies our commitment to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history.”

Acknowledging the crucial role of air refueling in critical defense operations, the Air Force is actively modernizing its tanker fleet. The acquisition of the KC-46A and the pursuit of the next-generation air refueling system exemplify the commitment to advancing capabilities established a century ago.

“We must leverage the remarkable capabilities of air refueling to preserve peace, protect freedom, and bring hope to the world,” said Minihan. “As Mobility Airmen, we write the next chapter of air refueling.”

McConnell Air Force Base, serving as the first KC-46 operating base, has been at the forefront of air refueling. Operating KC-46s since January 2019, alongside 18 KC-135 aircraft, McConnell continues to support worldwide operations into the 2nd century of Air Refueling.

