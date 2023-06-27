Anthony couple feel lucky to be alive after house fire

Anthony couple feel lucky to be alive after house fire
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was late in the evening, when an Anthony couple were settled in for the night, and a knock came at their door. The couple, who don’t usually answer the door at night, felt compelled to do so this night.

Fortunately they did, it was a neighbor telling them their house was on fire.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

UPDATE: Two people dead following a shooting in NW Wichita.
Two dead in NW Wichita shooting
It's day 3 of a stirke at Spirit AeroSystems.
Machinists Union to hold special meeting regarding ‘last best and final offer’
Union members lined up outside Spirit AeroSystems on Thursday, one day after voting down the...
Rules laid out for picketing employees at Spirit, traffic safety emphasized
Clint Gresty said he in his family were eating dinner at Texas Roadhouse in west Wichita. When...
Father battling cancer seeks help to locate go-karts, trailer stolen outside of Wichita restaurant
A sign at a railroad crossing in Harvey, Illinois encourages drivers and pedestrians to report...
Investigation into blocked crossings gets results weeks after video went viral

Latest News

Wichita police arrested Saul Valenciana on Dec. 16 following a standoff near Harry and...
Man found guilty in 2022 Wichita killing
Anthony couple feel lucky to be alive after house fire
Anthony couple feel lucky to be alive after house fire
Kansas wheat field near Roxbury in McPherson County.
$6.46 million sent to help strengthen Kansas food supply systems
Deadly shooting graphic
Suspect, victim identified in Hays weekend shooting