Informational meetings held as vote on Wilson school future draws closer

WILSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Community members in the small Ellsworth County town of Wilson are a little more than a month out from taking a vote in an effort to save their school. In January, the school board in the Central Plains district voted to close Wilson’s junior and senior high school, citing financial issues. Despite opposition, the school board did not change their decision to close the school at the end of the school year. On Aug. 1, voters will have the final say on a petition filed to disorganize the Central Plains school district, removing Wilson Junior/Senior High School from the district and giving the school a chance to stay open.

Many in Wilson are pushing to keep the junior/senior high school open.

“We need to work together to save small schools, not tear each other apart,” said Wilson community member Roberta Meier.

For Meier, the Aug. 1 vote is an important way to not just give the school a chance to keep going, but to help the town. She said businesses like the Snack Shack rely on the school to remain open.

“These schools are families, family schools, and it’s important to have kids close to home, where the jobs are,” Meier said.

Many are hoping a pair of informational meetings Tuesday night, hosted by the Kansas Department of Education, will give them answers. The meetings will clarify what will happen with a “yes” vote and a “no” vote. The upcoming decision has some in town worried. Wilson High School sophomore Leah Criswell and junior Serenity Steinike said they’re not getting hopes up about what lies ahead next year. They’d prefer to finish their high school careers where they began.

“I’m still thinking, ‘where am I going to go to school, and what the reasoning is (for the closure),” Steinike said.

The two meetings hosted by the KSDE Tuesday night are set for 6:30 pm at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, 110 E. Williamson, Claflin and at 8 p.m. at the Catholic Parish Hall 2811 Avenue D, Wilson. The meetings will be hosted by Craig Neuenswander, KSDE Deputy Commissioner and Scott Gordon, KSDE General Council. A time for questions will follow the presentations.

