Lewis Capaldi cancels tour to adjust to impact of Tourette syndrome

Lewis Capaldi performs during the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England,...
Lewis Capaldi performs during the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Saturday, June 24, 2023.(Scott Garfitt | Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi said Tuesday that he’s taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future as he seeks to adjust to the impact of Tourette syndrome.

His announcement follows his Saturday performance at the Glastonbury Festival where he appeared to lose his voice and the crowd carried him through his songs.

“First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards,” he said in a statement.

“The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future,” he added.

Tourette syndrome is a neurological disorder that causes individuals to make involuntary sounds and movements, often referred to as tics. Capaldi revealed last September that he had been diagnosed with the condition.

Capaldi, 26, was due to perform in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday. His current tour, which would include venues in Australia, South Korea and Iceland among others, was due to climax In the United Arab Emirates on Oct. 7.

In his statement, Capaldi said he was “still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

In an interview with The Associated Press in April following the release of a Netflix documentary about the Grammy-nominated star, Capaldi said he was happy to have had his symptoms diagnosed. At the time, he said he was trying “not to learn too much” about Tourette’s because it would often make his condition feel even worse.

The documentary, entitled “How I’m Feeling Now,” shows the fear and anxiety that plagued Capaldi as he returned home to Scotland and tried to write new songs during the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Two people dead following a shooting in NW Wichita.
Two dead in NW Wichita shooting
It's day 3 of a stirke at Spirit AeroSystems.
Machinists Union to hold special meeting regarding ‘last best and final offer’
Union members lined up outside Spirit AeroSystems on Thursday, one day after voting down the...
Rules laid out for picketing employees at Spirit, traffic safety emphasized
Clint Gresty said he in his family were eating dinner at Texas Roadhouse in west Wichita. When...
Father battling cancer seeks help to locate go-karts, trailer stolen outside of Wichita restaurant
A sign at a railroad crossing in Harvey, Illinois encourages drivers and pedestrians to report...
Investigation into blocked crossings gets results weeks after video went viral

Latest News

Weather Update
Weather Alert Update Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Adrian Campa
Carlos Rodriguez digs fence post holes Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say...
A blistering heat wave is turning up the pressure on Texas’ power grid
Visitors walk past the Colosseum, in Rome, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Italy's culture and tourism...
American who filmed tourist carving name in Colosseum ‘dumbfounded’ as hunt for culprit intensifies
The Shreveport Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Harrie, who was 7 years old.
K-9 dies in line of duty after suffering ‘heat-related injury’ while chasing suspects, police say
McConnell Air Force Base's 22nd and 931st Air Refueling Wings will participate in the flyover...
Air Refueling celebrates 100 years with flyovers