Listening to America: Eating Disorders

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In “Listening to America” Peter Zampa travels the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. Eating disorders are some of the deadliest forms of mental illness. Millions of Americans struggle with them. Thousands die every year. Peter Zampa went to Colorado and spoke with a psychologist and a woman in recovery.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Two people dead following a shooting in NW Wichita.
Two dead in NW Wichita shooting
It's day 3 of a stirke at Spirit AeroSystems.
Machinists Union to hold special meeting regarding ‘last best and final offer’
Clint Gresty said he in his family were eating dinner at Texas Roadhouse in west Wichita. When...
Father battling cancer seeks help to locate go-karts, trailer stolen outside of Wichita restaurant
Union members lined up outside Spirit AeroSystems on Thursday, one day after voting down the...
Rules laid out for picketing employees at Spirit, traffic safety emphasized
Severe Outlook
Weather Alert: Strong to severe storms this evening

Latest News

FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy,...
Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm
LOOK INSIDE: 1,700 square foot habitat mimics life on Mars
Ascension Via Christi Nurses Strike
Ascension Via Christi Nurses Strike
An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton,...
Golden anniversary turns tragic as couple, relative are fatally stabbed and beaten