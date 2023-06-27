Machinists Union to hold special meeting regarding ‘last best and final offer’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the Machinists Union begins to wrap up day three of a strike at Spirit AeroSystems, members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM/IAMAW) Local Lodge 839 (District 70) were notified of a special meeting taking place on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

According to a post on the lodge’s Facebook page, a Mandatory Stewards meeting will be held at District 70 to discuss the “last best and final offer.”

“This is an extremely important meeting,” reads the notice. “Only stewards are allowed at this meeting.”

Just last week, the Machinists Union overwhelmingly rejected a contract proposal from Spirit AeroSystems and voted to strike.

Negotiations resumed on Saturday, the same day the strike began.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com