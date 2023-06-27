Machinists Union to hold special meeting regarding ‘last best and final offer’

It's day 3 of a stirke at Spirit AeroSystems.
It's day 3 of a stirke at Spirit AeroSystems.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the Machinists Union begins to wrap up day three of a strike at Spirit AeroSystems, members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM/IAMAW) Local Lodge 839 (District 70) were notified of a special meeting taking place on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

According to a post on the lodge’s Facebook page, a Mandatory Stewards meeting will be held at District 70 to discuss the “last best and final offer.”

“This is an extremely important meeting,” reads the notice. “Only stewards are allowed at this meeting.”

Just last week, the Machinists Union overwhelmingly rejected a contract proposal from Spirit AeroSystems and voted to strike.

Negotiations resumed on Saturday, the same day the strike began.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

UPDATE: Two people dead following a shooting in NW Wichita.
Two dead in NW Wichita shooting
Union members lined up outside Spirit AeroSystems on Thursday, one day after voting down the...
Drivers advised to avoid Spirit strike area
A woman in her 20s was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Sunday in Derby.
Woman found unresponsive with gunshot wound in Derby
Three people died and five others were wounded following a shooting Sunday morning in Kansas...
One in custody after mass shooting in KCMO leaves 3 dead, others wounded
An Arkansas woman died after she was thrown from a motorcycle in Saline County, the Kansas...
Arkansas woman dies after motorcycle crash on I-70

Latest News

Salvation Army fan giveaway
Salvation Army, Evergy providing fans to families in need
SoToxa
New technology helping to crack down on high drivers in Kansas
SoTaxa
New device to crack down on high drivers
Nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph prepare for a one-day strike on Tuesday, June 27,...
Unionized nurses at Ascension Via Christi prepare for strike