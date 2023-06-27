Machinists Union strongly recommends members accept new Spirit AeroSystems contract

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) is strongly recommending the ratification of a new agreement for machinists at Spirit AeroSystems. Southern Territory General Vice President Rickey Wallace and IAM Southern Territory Chief of Staff Craig Martin released a statement to the 6,000 members at Spirit on Tuesday

“IAM District 70 and IAM Local 839 fall under the jurisdiction and direction of the Southern Territory. Since the rejection of the contract last week, we have been directly involved in the negotiations and meetings between our union and Spirit AeroSystems. The IAM Local 839 negotiating committee has worked diligently throughout the weekend to address our membership’s concerns.

“The parties have reached a tentative agreement with the unanimous support of the entire Local 839 bargaining committee. This agreement addresses our members’ concerns with substantial wage increases, maintaining the CORE healthcare plan benefits that the membership insisted on, and includes no mandatory overtime.

“This contract is an industry-leading agreement that should make our members extremely proud. The committee listened to our membership and has done an excellent job addressing our members’ needs. We fully support this proposal and are proud to recommend its acceptance during the membership vote this Thursday, June 29.”

