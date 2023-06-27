Man found guilty in 2022 Wichita killing

Wichita police arrested Saul Valenciana on Dec. 16 following a standoff near Harry and...
Wichita police arrested Saul Valenciana on Dec. 16 following a standoff near Harry and Edgemoor. Prosecutors charged him with murder in the death of 41-year Brent Boone whose body was found in Sumner County on Dec. 1.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Saul Valenciana, accused in the Nov. 24, 2022 killing of 41-year-old Brent Boone, was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Valenciana was arrested three weeks after the killing following a standoff near Harry and Edgemoor. Boone had been last seen at his north Wichita home. Police said he was killed during a disturbance in a vehicle with two other people, Valencia and another suspect Tehya Turner. The 19-year-old Turner was arrested and charged with premeditated first-degree murder in early December.

Boone’s body was found in Sumner County on Dec. 1.

Police said a Crime Stoppers tip led them on Dec. 15 to the area where a vehicle connected to Valenciana was found. Following a short pursuit, the driver crashed and ran. He was arrested shortly after the chase, but the driver wasn’t Valenciana. Later, police received information that Valenciana was in an apartment in the area. SWAT and negotiators were then called out to the scene to communicate with Valenciana over the phone. After a standoff that lasted a couple of hours, Valencia was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

UPDATE: Two people dead following a shooting in NW Wichita.
Two dead in NW Wichita shooting
It's day 3 of a stirke at Spirit AeroSystems.
Machinists Union to hold special meeting regarding ‘last best and final offer’
Union members lined up outside Spirit AeroSystems on Thursday, one day after voting down the...
Rules laid out for picketing employees at Spirit, traffic safety emphasized
Clint Gresty said he in his family were eating dinner at Texas Roadhouse in west Wichita. When...
Father battling cancer seeks help to locate go-karts, trailer stolen outside of Wichita restaurant
A sign at a railroad crossing in Harvey, Illinois encourages drivers and pedestrians to report...
Investigation into blocked crossings gets results weeks after video went viral

Latest News

Anthony couple feel lucky to be alive after house fire
Anthony couple feel lucky to be alive after house fire
Anthony couple feel lucky to be alive after house fire
Anthony couple feel lucky to be alive after house fire
Kansas wheat field near Roxbury in McPherson County.
$6.46 million sent to help strengthen Kansas food supply systems
Deadly shooting graphic
Suspect, victim identified in Hays weekend shooting