Man found guilty in 2022 Wichita killing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Saul Valenciana, accused in the Nov. 24, 2022 killing of 41-year-old Brent Boone, was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Valenciana was arrested three weeks after the killing following a standoff near Harry and Edgemoor. Boone had been last seen at his north Wichita home. Police said he was killed during a disturbance in a vehicle with two other people, Valencia and another suspect Tehya Turner. The 19-year-old Turner was arrested and charged with premeditated first-degree murder in early December.

Boone’s body was found in Sumner County on Dec. 1.

Police said a Crime Stoppers tip led them on Dec. 15 to the area where a vehicle connected to Valenciana was found. Following a short pursuit, the driver crashed and ran. He was arrested shortly after the chase, but the driver wasn’t Valenciana. Later, police received information that Valenciana was in an apartment in the area. SWAT and negotiators were then called out to the scene to communicate with Valenciana over the phone. After a standoff that lasted a couple of hours, Valencia was taken into custody without incident.

