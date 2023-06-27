NASA provides coverage of Dragon as it departs station with science

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - SpaceX Dragon is set to depart the International Space Station on Thursday June 29, with scientific research samples and hardware. NASA will provide live coverage of undocking and departure procedures on NASA Television, the NASA APP and online here, starting at 11:45 am EDT.

The ground controllers located at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, are set to direct Dragon to detach from the space-facing port of the Harmony module aboard the station. Following undocking, Dragon will engage its thrusters to carefully navigate a safe distance away from the station. The scheduled time for the undocking procedure is 12:05 pm.

The craft will then make a parachute-assisted splashdown after re-entry at about 2:30 am, Friday, June 30, off the coast of Florida. While NASA is not planning to broadcast the splashdown, it will provide updates on their space station blog.

Dragon is set to transport more than 3,600 pounds of supplies and scientific experiments back to Earth, specifically designed to utilize the microgravity conditions of the space station. By landing off the coast of Florida, the experiments can be swiftly transported to NASA’s Space Station Processing Facility at Kennedy Space Center. This facilitates data collection for researchers, minimizing the exposure of samples to Earth’s gravity.

The scientific equipment and research samples coming back on the mission include the GRIP - Dexterous Manipulation in Microgravity chair. This chair was utilized in neurology experiments sponsored by the European Space Agency (ESA) called GRIP and GRASP (Gravitational References for Sensimotor Performance: Reaching and Grasping). GRIP examines the effects of microgravity on object manipulation, while GRASP provides deeper understanding of how the central nervous system adjusts to the microgravity environment. These experiments have been conducted on the space station for nearly six years, and the final tests in orbit were finished in early 2023.

Additionally, samples from the BioNutrients-2, Monoclonal Antibodies, and Myotones investigations are also returning to Earth for scientific analysis.

Dragon, serving as SpaceX’s 28th Commercial Resupply Services mission for NASA, reached the station on June 6. It delivered over 7,000 pounds of research investigations, crew supplies, and station hardware, including two International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Arrays (IROSAs). The spacecraft was launched on June 5 from NASA Kennedy’s Launch Complex 39A using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

