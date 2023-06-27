Nurses at Ascension Via Christi hit the picket line

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nurses lined the street outside Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph on Tuesday for a one-day strike.

The nurses union and Ascension Via Christi management have been holding negotiations over a contract, but nurses say their key issues haven’t been heard. They say short-staffing and understaffing lead to them caring for more patients and that makes it harder to care for them properly. Other issues of concern include delays in providing medication, answering questions and patients waiting longer in the emergency room.

Nurses and the union also say more staff would help address the workplace violence that they see because more people would be able to respond and de-escalate situations.

“We just want Ascension to know that our demands are legit demands. We want patient safety, we want ratios, we want our nurses to be safe. We want our patients to be safe. We got into nursing to take care of patients, and we want to take care of patients every day the correct way,” said Lisa Watson, a Medical ICU Nurse at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis for 17 years.

The strike started this morning and is set to run from 4-8 Tuesday evening. The nurses also plan to hold a “Back to Work” rally around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

