Pickleball injuries may cost Americans $400 million this year

Pickleball may cost Americans $400 million in medical costs this year due to injuries.
Pickleball may cost Americans $400 million in medical costs this year due to injuries.(TheVillagesFL / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The fastest-growing sport in the U.S. appears to be causing millions of dollars in healthcare bills.

UBS analysts said pickleball accounts for about $377 million, which is about 5 to 10% of unexpected medical costs.

One reason for this is that seniors tend to play it. A 2021 study shows seniors account for the vast majority of related ER visits.

Common injuries include sprains, strains, and fractures.

UBS estimates the number of people who play pickleball could reach 22 million this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Two people dead following a shooting in NW Wichita.
Two dead in NW Wichita shooting
It's day 3 of a stirke at Spirit AeroSystems.
Machinists Union to hold special meeting regarding ‘last best and final offer’
Union members lined up outside Spirit AeroSystems on Thursday, one day after voting down the...
Rules laid out for picketing employees at Spirit, traffic safety emphasized
Clint Gresty said he in his family were eating dinner at Texas Roadhouse in west Wichita. When...
Father battling cancer seeks help to locate go-karts, trailer stolen outside of Wichita restaurant
A sign at a railroad crossing in Harvey, Illinois encourages drivers and pedestrians to report...
Investigation into blocked crossings gets results weeks after video went viral

Latest News

Machinists Union strongly recommends members accept new Spirit AeroSystems contract, vote set for Thursday
Pink responds to fan throwing possible human ashes on stage
The Marriott Marquis, left, and the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, center, stand above The...
Canadian wildfires are causing unhealthy air quality again in Chicago, other parts of US
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a town hall event...
Trump and DeSantis trade barbs while staging dueling New Hampshire campaign events