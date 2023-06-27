Salvation Army, Evergy partner to provide fans to families in need

Storm Team 12 has issued Weather Alert Days for Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures set to top 100 degrees.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salvation Army is partnering with Evergy again this year to help people deal with the extreme heat.

The organization is giving out free fans to families in need, the elderly, individuals with disabilities, and those without access to air conditioning.

“It’s 100 plus on a lot of summer days here in Kansas,” said Dulcy Palnau, Associate Director of Emergency Social Services at the Salvation Army. “I know here this week we’re expected to have at least two days in the hundreds. So yeah just the ability to move some air and have a little bit of relief can be critical for some people.”

The Salvation Army will have 500 fans to give away to Sedgwick County residents with a limit of one fan per household. Anyone interested in getting a fan needs to bring proof of ID and proof of address. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (June 27) at the Salvation Army’s Downtown Center, 350 N. Market, Wichita.

