Strong to severe storms this evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are waking up to a few showers and storms, mainly over northern Kansas, but they are moving out and warmer temperatures are moving in. Expect highs in the lower 90s to feel a few degrees hotter this afternoon when you factor in the humidity.

As even warmer air overspreads the area tonight into Wednesday morning, another round of storms is likely. Expect storms to form over southwest Kansas after 4 pm and move east arriving in the Wichita area after 9 pm. Damaging wind gusts up 75 mph, and large hail is possible, especially along and south of Highway 400.

As a large and dominant ridge of high pressure takes over tomorrow through Friday, both temperatures and humidity will be climbing. Wednesday and Thursday should reach 100 degrees (or higher), and when you factor in the humidity, it may feel like 105 or hotter. The last time Wichita saw triple digit temps was September 21, 2022.

A cold front is coming to Kansas on Friday. Showers and storms are possible to likely late Friday into the night, and behind the front our temperatures will trend back to near normal levels in the lower 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy, and more humid. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 93.

Tonight: Evening storms, some severe; then partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 10-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Wind: S/SW 10-20. High: 100.

Thu: Low: 74. High: 102. Mostly sunny and hot.

Fri: Low: 72. High: 98. Partly cloudy; scattered storms into the night.

Sat: Low: 67. High: 89. Partly cloudy, cooler, and less humid.

Sun: Low: 67. High: 91. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 68. High: 93. Mostly sunny.

