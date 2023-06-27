Suspect, victim identified in Hays weekend shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hays Police have identified the man shot outside a Hays bar early Sunday, as well as the suspect.

Police say Larry Braun was shot in the neck at around 1:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of E. 8th Street. He was transported to the Hays Medical center, where he later died.

The suspect was identified as Keith Ostrom. He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of second-degree murder.

