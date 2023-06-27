Unionized nurses at Ascension Via Christi prepare for strike

Nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph prepare for a one-day strike on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Alex Jirgens
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As machinists at Spirit AeroSystems enter the fourth day of their strike, represented nurses at Ascension Via Christi will begin their one-day planned strike on Tuesday.

Nurses from both Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph met at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Hall on Monday night to make signs they will use on the picket line on Tuesday beginning at 7 a.m.

Lisa Watson, a registered nurse in the medical intensive care unit, said she and her fellow nurses are frustrated by how they’ve been treated by the hospital.

“COVID taught us that the employer wants to live in crisis mode, and we’re not in crisis mode anymore. We should have more nurses at the bedside, the way it was before COVID,” said Watson.

She said she has seen instances of some nurses taking care of 10 patients at one time, saying that kind of ratio jeopardizes care.

“It’s impossible for a nurse to put that many people in her brain and erase it the next day, for the next set of patients,” said Watson.

Around 2,000 nurses, between both hospitals in Wichita, as well as a sister hospital in Austin, Texas, are set to strike on Tuesday.

They said a safe staff-to-patient ratio, nursing staff recruitment and retention, and patient and employee safety are key with a new contract.

Marvin Ruckle has been with Ascension Via Christi for over three decades. He said security, which was prompt when he started, has been cut back over the years.

“Right now, the hospital’s asking us to monitor people coming through the door, like being security guards. that’s not our job,” said Ruckle.

