Weather Alert - severe storms impact northwest and southern Kansas this evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thunderstorms with hail and high winds will impact Kansas through the evening, but shortly after midnight, the risk will drop off as storms move out of the state. We still have a Weather Alert Day for Wednesday and Thursday across central and eastern Kansas with afternoon highs near 100.

Highest chances of severe storms will remain in northwest and southern Kansas. Activity will track east, but an overall weakening of storms are likely beyond midnight before all of the rain departs from Kansas. Temperatures on Wednesday will be near 100 and feeling hotter due to the increase in humidity (feels like near 105). It won’t be quite as hot for the west with highs mainly in the mid 90s.

Thursday will remain hot for the eastern half of the state. Afternoon temperatures should remain near 100 but in the 90s farther west. Thunderstorms will be headed back into northern Kansas late Thursday night. The rest of the state should expect storms on Friday as temperatures begin cooling down. In fact, by Saturday, most of the Plains will be seeing highs in the 70s and 80s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Evening storms, some severe; then mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/SW 10-20. High: 100.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 72.

Thu: High: 101 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 97 Low: 74 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 67 Mostly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 93 Low: 68 Becoming partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 71 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

