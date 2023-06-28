Affidavit: Man threatened to “shoot up” Wichita funeral

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An affidavit released Wednesday said that 18-year-old Demetrius Carter made threats on social media that he would “shoot up” a funeral at which he was shot this month in the 1100 block of N. Oliver.

Police were called on June 16, the day of the shooting, and were told of a disturbance at Heavenly Gates Mortuary. Officer Chris Ronen was dispatched to the mortuary to sit off in the event of a disturbance, as someone called 911 and said there were people with guns in the parking lot. A worker contacted Ronen at the scene and told him that people in the crowd had guns. That’s when gunshots were fired and everyone at the scene ran for cover.

Carter was arrested on June 17, a day after the shooting, on eight counts of aggravated assault. Other suspects were involved, and as of June 17, police were working to locate them.

According to the affidavit, multiple witnesses identified Carter as having a gun and instigating the incident. One witness claimed to see Carter walking across the parking lot of the church and approaching steps that led inside, but Carter was stopped and told he wasn’t welcome because he had a gun and because he had disrespected the deceased.

Another witness claimed to see Carter reach into his pocket, pull out a small black handgun and put it in his waistband. She said after she saw another girl run past her, she turned around to see Carter point a gun toward them before shots were fired. The witness said initially that the person Carter was allegedly shooting at shot back, but she later amended that statement to say she did not see either person shoot.

Witnesses reported feeling uneasy at the sight of unknown vehicles and suspicious people, particularly a group of 40-50 people standing outside and most of them wearing red. The pastor conducting the funeral said a white SUV showed up and the people inside tried to start a fight, and there was a person in the parking lot with a gun. The pastor heard gunshots, but he did not say who fired them or how many he heard, only that it was more than one.

In an interview with a Wichita Police Department detective, Carter said he left the church after he was told to exit. He said that he and the possible other shooter exchanged insults, and Carter saw the other person clutch a gun in his waistband. Carter said he started to run when he felt that he was shot once in the arm. After initially telling the detective he did not have a gun, Carter requested a second conversation and told the detective that he in fact did have one.

Carter said the other person pulled a gun from his waistband in a threatening manner, so he pulled his own gun from his pocket and stuck it in his waistband. Carter said he saw a man pull an AR-style gun from his pants, so Carter walked off, believing he was outgunned. Carter said that as he began to walk off, he heard a gunshot and started to run.

While running, Carter said he heard his gun fall from his pants before he was shot. He said the gun he had was from one of his older brothers. He told police he never fired a shot but wished he had. Carter said he was not sure who shot him but was in fear for his life when he saw the guns and began to run away from the scene when he saw more guns at the front door.

Carter was found by officer Cory Masterson with a gunshot wound to his right arm, which was later found to have broken his arm. Carter did not have any weapons when he was contacted, but Masterson stayed with Carter at the hospital before taking him to Wichita’s City Hall.

A silver Ford Escape parked in the parking lot sustained a bullet strike to its right windshield. The Escape was unoccupied at the time and police have not identified its owner. Another unoccupied vehicle took a gunshot to the rear bumper. Its owner reported that damage. A hearse owned by the mortuary also sustained damage from gunshots, and it was unoccupied.

