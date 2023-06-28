Beloit church receives makeover, looks forward to reopening 2 years after fire

BELOIT, Kan. (KWCH) - Two years ago, children accidentally started a fire that heavily damaged St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Beloit, leading the church to an indefinite closure.

An extensive repair and renovation project has the house of worship looking to welcome members back into the sanctuary this year. Tuesday, June 27, marked two years to the day the fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the Beloit church. Fr. Jarett Konrade recalled what he experienced the night of the fire.

“I heard yelling out on the street and it was commotion,” he said. “I got up and looked out the window and people were pointing out at the tower and said it was a fire that hand been started.”

The long road to recovery featured adversity along the way. The congregation met in a building that used to be a Dollar General. They hope soon for services to return to normal. During its closure, St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church received a full makeover. Community support has been vital, helping to raise $3.5 million in a financial campaign toward renovations.

“So, all of the windows, we’ve updated the lighting, obviously the entire place was painted from top to bottom, front to back,” Fr. Konrade said. “The flooring was updated as well, and then we got new pews, which are just now in as of last week.”

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church member Janet Hesting credits the community for seeing the church’s need, Fr. Konrade’s leadership and “what they were trying to do.”

Fr. Konrade’s message to the children who caused the fire remains the same.

‘As valuable as this building is, and it’s kind of beyond measure as far as putting a price tag on how valuable it is, and it could’ve easily burned down completely; but their value as individuals, as children of God, is beyond that measure.”

The fire two years ago also taught a lesson to members of the congregation to not take their church for granted.

“I think it opened the eyes to all of us. We were letting it go and we needed to step up and do what we needed to do to restore it,” Hesting said.

Fr. Konrade said the congregation can expect to potentially be back at the church by fall. He mentioned some important elements to complete in the sanctuary have been delayed.

